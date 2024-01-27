Amanda Hanson Died: How Did The Action News 5 Journalist Die?

It is coming forward that Amanda Hanson passed away recently and her death news shocked the journalist’s community in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a former K8 anchor and journalist and worked with her dedication. Her death news has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit news community, leaving followers and fellow news personalities grappling with the void left by the departure of a talented woman. She was a popular journalist from Memphis who recently died and her passing news is making headlines over the news channels. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her, and more in this article, so read it completely.

Amanda Hanson's death news was officially shared by her co-worker, Ryan Vaughan through the medium of a social media post and statement. The exact date of her death is not revealed and the details related to her death are limited. It is reported that she was 38 years old at the time of her death and died unexpectedly due to medical complications. Furthermore, she also experienced a medical emergency earlier this week and unfortunately passed away due to complications. Many questions related to her death are still unclear and have not been revealed.

Talking about Amanda Hanson, was a famous journalist and former K8 anchor of Memphis. She grew up in Memphis and began her career in broadcasting at the age of 20 as a weekend DJ and promotion team member at WHBQ-FM in Memphis. Apart from being an excellent journalist, she was also a kind person. She was also known in the newsroom and on social media as "Dancin' Hanson" when she and other members of the Good Morning Region 8 crew celebrated Friday mornings with Dance Party Fridays. She later became the producer of Action News 5 Digital Desk.

Moreover, she made his way into television while working for WREG as a part-time sports multimedia journalist and video editor. She also worked as a weekend reporter and anchor at KFVS, which helped her gain experience. She enjoys cooking, traveling, and hanging out with her dog, Asher. Now, the news of the death of Memphis journalist Amanda Hanson spread like wildfire on the Internet. Her death was also officially announced on the news website on Thursday and it was said that she died due to complications of a medical emergency at the age of 38 years.