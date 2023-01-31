Amber Carr Cause of Death? Sister of Atatiana Jefferson, Dies After Congestive Heart Failure

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news Amber Carr has passed away recently. Amber Carr was the sister of Atanitana Jefferson, the Fort Worth lady who was shot and killed in her residence in 2019 by a police officer. Amber Carr is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Monday. Her passing news has been confirmed by many social networking sites. Carr’s passing news left her close ones in shock and pain. Now many people want to know about Amber Carr’s cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Amber Carr is no more among us and she took her last breath on Monday, 30 January 2023. She died at the age of 33. Her passing news has been confirmed by family lawyer Lee Merritt. Since her passing news has come on the internet, many people are very curious to knwo about her cause of death. As per the report, Carr died surrounded by family and loved ones after a long battle with health problems. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Amber Carr Cause of Death?

Reportedly, Amber Carr attended part of the murder trial for Aaron Dean but she was admitted to the hospital last month before a Tarrant County jury convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter for killing Atatiana Jefferson. She had been suffering from congestive heart failure, the lawyer stated and was moved to a hospice facility earlier this month. She was a mother of a child whose name is Zion Carr. He was a very kind woman who will be missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Carr worked on the board of directors of the Atatiana project, a non-profit company that provides science, engineering, technology, art and math education to children living in depressed communities. The organization was made in honor of Jefferson, who had been saving money for medical school when Dean Killed her. Carr has survived two major heart operations since 2016. Since her demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked and now many people have expressed their deep condolenes to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.