Ambrane Launches Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Price Specification Features Images :- Ambrane India, announces its newest Wireless Neckband Earphones ‘ANB 83’. Many of the tech lover knows that this is one of the leading Brand in mobile accessories as well as No. 1 in power banks. This newly launching device is priced for Rs 999 the earphones shall be accessible through Amazon India as well as through its website.

Ambrane Launches Bluetooth Neckband Earphones

The Bluetooth 5.0 headset also features HD Stereo sound with high definition, along with unparalleled rock-solid richer bass. With dynamic drivers, the headset offers the perfect HD and bass+ sound effect as well as better listening experience for exaggerated workouts.

An extension, to the current neckband range the brand very soon shall be adding total of three new products in this category.

The ‘Flexi Neck Band’ is designed to be light-weight as well as sturdy, and can folds easily, to be kept in a bag when not in use. It is snug as well as secure with a comfy in-ear design, making sure the headset that stays put when you are running, cycling, exercising and so on.

Ambrane Neckband Earphones Price Specification Features

In addition to that the earphone comes with the magnetic earbuds, that stops tangling of wires as the magnetic panels of the earbuds lock together when they are not in use.

This newest Wireless Neckband Earphones ‘ANB 83’ comes with a premium Li-ion battery & exclusive power management technology, the headset offers 8 hrs of playtime. It functions upto10m range and is equipped with the multi-function button, the headset enables hands-free calling with Noise Isolation Technology.

The earphone on the other hand comes with the voice assistant support with Google as well as Siri, which let the easy operation so that the user can control the device through the voice commands itself.