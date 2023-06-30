AME vs JUA Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Soccer America vs Juarez

Here we are sharing a piece of big news for those who love to watch a football match. One of the best and most popular Mexican leagues is coming back with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between America Vs Juarez. Both teams are very popular among people as they always give their best for winning the match. Currently, all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the AME vs JUA match and we will share it with you in this article.

Mexican league is all set to entertain their fans. Now all the fans are very keen to know about today’s match. Al the fans are also super excited as they know that it will be very interesting and amazing. America will take on Juara in the Mexican league. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match like team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: America (AME) vs Juarez (JUA)

League: Mexican league

Day: Saturday

Date:01 July 2023

Time:01:00 (GMT)

Venue:

America (AME) Possible Playing :Oscar Jimenez, Salvador Reyes, Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes, Jonathan Rodriguez, Leonardo Suarez, Brian Rodriguez, Roger Martinez, Henry Martin, Diego Valdes, Esteban Lozano

Juarez (JUA) Possible Playing :Alfredo Talavera, Carlos Salcedo, Adrian Mora, Alejandro Arribas, Manuel Castro, Jesus Duenas, Jordan Sierra, Alan Sonora, Gabriel Fernandez, Martin Barra, Santiago Ormeno

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between America (AME) vs Juarez (JUA) on 1 July 2023 at 01:00 (GMT). Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result then the AME team won 1 match, lost 3 matches, and draw 1 match, and on the other hand, the JUA team won 0 matches, lost 3 matches, and draw 2 matches. The AME team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.