Ameen Sayani Death Reason? Legendary Radio Broadcaster Ameen Sayani Passed Away at 91

Iconic radio personality Ameen Sayani passed away on 21 February 2024 and his death is a deep loss for the radio community. He was a radio presenter best known for hosting the popular program Binaca Geet Mala from 1952 to 1994, with revivals in the early 2000s.

Ameen Sayani's death news was officially confirmed by his son Rajil Sayani by stated, "Ameen was admitted to the hospital and died last night, we will share the details of his final rites soon." Reportedly, he took his last breath at the hospital on Tuesday night, on 21 February 2024 and he was 91 years old at the time of his passing. He passed away from cardiac failure (heart failure). At present, the exact details surrounding his demise are yet to be revealed and it will be officially shared soon.

If we talk about himself, Ameen Sayani was born on 21 December 1932 in Mumbai, India and he belongs to a multilingual family. After finishing his education, he began his career as an English broadcaster but he later transitioned to Hindi post-independence. He gained recognition and fame from the groundbreaking show ‘Geetmala’ which began to be telecast in December 1952. Its unparalleled success led to a long broadcast run from 1952 to 1994, followed by revivals in 2000–2001 and 2001–2003 with minor changes to its name. He became the first host of “Geetmala” in India to curate and present the entire show. The success of this show tells about his status as a radio maestro.

Ameen's death is a great loss for the radio community in India and his name will always be synonymous with radio for Indians. Many popular personalities are also expressing their sadness for his demise and paying tributes. He died on 21 February 2024 at the age of 91 years due to heart failure but the excat details are not openly disclosed. Currently, no details have been about his funeral and obituary services but it will shared soon.