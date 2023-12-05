CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
American Airlines Passenger ‘Was Forced to Hide Palestine Sweater on Flight

46 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

A piece of news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that an American Airlines passenger claims that he was forced to hide his Palestine sweater on the flight to Phoenix. Yes, you heard it right. Ever since this news surfaced on the internet, it has been making headlines. People have shown great enthusiasm to know this news in depth. People even questioned why this was done to a passenger traveling on American Airlines. Due to this, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. Continue reading the article and know this news in depth.

American Airlines

As we told you at the beginning of the article, a passenger on the Phoenix flight from New York claimed that he was forced to hide his Palestine sweatshirt. However, this issue has now become a matter of controversy for the people, what could have been the compulsion due to which the man had to hide his Palestine sweatshirt? After digging deeper into this matter, it was found that this entire accident happened on American Airlines flight 2829. The man felt very humiliated during this incident because this was the first time he had been subjected to such misbehavior.

American Airlines Passenger ‘Was Forced to Hide Palestine Sweater

A passenger’s video has surfaced on social media in which it is visible how a man is taking off his Palestine sweater while traveling on a flight. Within a few moments, it went viral on the internet and started getting a lot of likes and people also gave their opinions. The man tried to bring out this matter without fear because he wanted that this kind of misbehavior should not happen to any other passenger. After knowing about this accident, passengers and other social media users are seen as very angry. This incident has been highlighted as a form of discrimination.

The passenger traveling on American Airlines flight 2829 has not yet been identified. One more thing that has come to light from this matter is that the flight crew had said that the person should change his sweater because no other passenger on that flight was wearing such a sweater. After this incident, the question arises whether passengers will also have to take care of their clothes or will the airlines’ authorities together resolve this matter. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will share it with you in the next article, till then stay with us.

