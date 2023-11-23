American Airlines Under Fire After Video of Staff Mishandling Wheelchairs Goes Viral

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that American Airlines responds following the viral video depicting staff casually handling a wheelchair. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. An online uproar ensued after a video surfaced of American Airlines baggage handlers casually tossing a passenger’s wheelchair at Miami International Airport. The incident, shared on TikTok, has garnered millions of views. American Airlines is facing criticism following the widespread circulation of a ‘disturbing’ video on social media.

Initially posted on TikTok and subsequently shared extensively, the footage depicts a moment where baggage handlers mishandled a passenger’s wheelchair. In the video, one handler is observed releasing the wheelchair down a jet chute, causing it to flip and roll. Another employee, identifiable by an American Airlines vest, catches the wheelchair on the ground.

American Airlines Under Fire After Video

The incident allegedly occurred at Miami International Airport and was recorded by a witness on Sunday. Uploaded on November 18, the video rapidly gained viral status, amassing millions of views and triggering widespread criticism. Haeley Dyrdahl, the individual who shared the video, conveyed her dismay in the caption, asserting that the treatment of the mobility device lacked necessary care. She also informed CNN that she witnessed similar careless behavior with other wheelchairs and even a suitcase.



Outraged social media users underscored the significance of wheelchairs to their users, emphasizing the challenges in replacing them due to costs and the need for customization. Many highlighted that such equipment should never be subjected to such treatment and emphasized the potential long-term impact on the mobility of the wheelchair’s owner. In response to the public outcry, American Airlines has initiated a thorough review of the incident. They have acknowledged the severity of the situation, recognizing the critical importance of handling mobility devices with utmost care to support the independence of customers with disabilities.

A spokesperson for the airline expressed deep concern about the video and conveyed that they are actively gathering more information to address the matter internally. This incident has rekindled conversations about the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, especially during air travel. Reports from organizations like Paralyzed Veterans of America indicate that airline workers damage, delay, or lose an average of over 31 wheelchairs daily, underscoring a significant concern for the disabled community.