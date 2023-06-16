American Couple Found Dead in Mexico Hotel Room, Everything We Know About

It is coming forward that an American couple was found dead in a Mexico hotel room and it is shared they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Yes, you heard right the couple was discovered dead in the room of the hotel and this news is making the headlines of the news channels. This news creates a great buzz on the internet and attracts the internet of many people. This death theory creates a lot of queries in the people’s minds, so we made an article and shared the entire details related to the couple’s demise.

According to the reports, the dead couple were identified as Abby Lutz and her boyfriend. The couple was discovered dead in a hotel room on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Tuesday 13 June 2023. This news was shared by the family of Abby Lutz who was one of the American couple. They were on their vacation while the man of the couple is not identified yet and there is not much information has been shared about their personal life. The state attorney in Baja shared that the couple was discovered dead in a hotel room in the community of El Pescadero on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Swipe up this page and continue to know more about the death of a couple.

American Couple Found Dead in Mexico

The couple was discovered dead on Tuesday 13 June 2023 and the cause of their death was announced on Thursday 15 May 2023. The couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning while on vacation. In the Initial forensic examination, it is said that the couple died of intoxication by a substance but later the cause of their death was confirmed. There is an investigation has begun. The family of Lutz shared that she was one of the beloved of her family members and now her death broke the heart of her loved ones.

Her family said that her funeral and final rites will be announced soon. Her sister shared that the couple had felt terribly sick over the weekend and went to the hospital. The general manager of the hotel, Henar Gil also expressed their condolence for her demise. The exact reason behind consuming poison in the hotel is still unknown still many questions are uncleared. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared related to the death of the couple.