American Rapper Chrisean Rock Goes on Instagram Live During Labor Explained!

Chrisean Rock has welcomed her first child in a live Instagram broadcast, with a large audience of followers witnessing the birth. Good Day Readers. Chrisean Rock has given birth to her first child live on Instagram in front of many followers. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. Chrisean Rock became a mother when she welcomed her first child, a son, with her former partner, Blueface. On September 3, the 23-year-old Zeus star shared her childbirth experience with over 300,000 viewers on her Instagram Live. Chrisean hinted at her impending childbirth by sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram on Tuesday, August 29. In her caption, she wrote, “This is the final pregnancy update before my Baby Boy arrives.”





Many of Chrisean’s fans expressed their anticipation for her motherhood journey in the comments section. One fan wrote, “He’s about to bring a beautiful change to your life. He’ll love you immensely, giving you the love you truly deserve. God must have known you needed a son.” Chrisean and Blueface, aged 26, commenced their relationship in 2020, but they encountered several challenges before she publicly announced their separation in October 2022. She shared her single status on Twitter, stating, “You can have him. ChriseanRock is now single. Chrisean, you are enough.”

Chrisean Rock Goes on Instagram Live During Labor



In a surprising twist in January, the reality star announced her pregnancy with Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter. However, the “Disrespectful” singer initially denied paternity and alleged that Chrisean had been involved with ten different men in the year leading up to her pregnancy, suggesting that any of them could be the father.



Chrisean responded to this by explaining, “He’s upset because I went to Baltimore without informing him. I told him I was in L.A. with my friend Stunna [Girl], but I was actually in Baltimore with my family. I took a trip, and he bombarded my phone with messages like, ‘Where are you? Where are you?’ I didn’t respond for a whole 24 hours, and he couldn’t handle that.”

Their relationship appeared to be on the mend when they teamed up for the songs “Lit” and “Dear Rock” in January. However, things took a troubling turn when Chrisean alleged in August that Blueface had been both emotionally and physically abusive towards her, declaring that she was ending their relationship. In response to Chrisean’s accusations, the “Outside” rapper took to his Instagram Stories to reject her claims and asserted that a lie detector test would confirm she was not telling the truth.



