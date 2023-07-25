Amie Adamson Cause of Death? Experienced Kansas Hiker Killed By Grizzly Bear and Her Cub in Montana

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 47-year-old woman has passed away recently. The lady from Kansas who had been visiting Yellowstone National Park was fatally attacked by a brown bear and its cub on a trail near the park. This tragic incident happened on 22 July 2023, Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet it spread on many social networking sites and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Currently, netizens are searching for this news on the internet as they want to know the complete information about the news. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

The 47-year-old lady identified as Amie Adamson. Reportedly, her body has been found by another hiker on the Buttermilk Trail, approximately eight miles west of West Yellowstone, Montana. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced that she had been injured in a bear attack, and no bear or firearms have been discovered at the location. They also found traces of an adult brown bear and at least one cub near the site, but no trace of the animal responsible. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Amie Adamson Cause of Death?

47-year-old lady Amie Adamson was from Kansas and she had a passion for hiking and nature. Her mom, Janet Adamson, stated she passed away doing what she loved: running through the beauty of Yellowstone.” This is presumably the most difficult thing I have ever had to put on here”, She earlier wrote on the now likely deleted Facebook post. She was a free spirit experience that loved the outdoors, ran, hiked, and explored. She was a very amazing lady who was not married nor had any children. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Adamson was also a teacher and she left her teaching career in 2015 and started backpacking across the US. She also authored a book about her adventures, titled ‘Walking Out: One Teacher’s Reflections on Walking out of the Classroom to Walk America.’ She was a very talented lady who will be always missed by her close ones. Since her passing news went out, many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paid tributes to her on social media platforms. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.