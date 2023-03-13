Amit Bordia Death Reason? Singapore Banker Amit Bordia Passed Away at 48

Recently the news has come on the internet that Amit Bordia has passed away. He was a seasoned banker and a well-known figure in the financial industry who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday when he was 48 years old. Since his passing news come on the internet his close ones are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Amit Bordia and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Amit Bordia was a seasoned banker and a famous figure in the financial industry. He started his profession in 1977 after completing his graduation. He attended the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi where he received a degree in electrical engineering. He began his career at Deutsche Bank in Mumbai, India and where he fast rose through the ranks and was appointed Head of Trading for Asia Pacific in 2006. He managed the bank’s trading activities in the area and played a vital role in the bank’s growth and triumph. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Amit Bordia Death Reason?

Amit Bordia was a seasoned banker is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 5 March 2023, Sunday at the age of 48. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death and many people are very curious to know about the cause of his death. On the basis of the report, Amit Bordia died of cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, he was undergoing treatment for his illness but his cancer had spread to his liver and lungs. He is survived by his wife Nandini Bordia and two kids. He was a very successful person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always remembered by his family, friends and those who knew him. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.