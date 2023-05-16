Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma Spotted Riding Bikes Without Helmets, Mumbai Police

The superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the actress Anushka Sharma are making waves on the internet as their videos as pillion riders on bikes are surfacing the internet. The viral pics and videos are grabbing the attention of the netizens as the duo can be seen taking a lift on the bikes and reaching their destination. The interesting thing is that all netizens are not admiring their favourite actors instead tagging the Mumbai Police to take action against them for not wearing helmets. What the matter is all about and why the celebrities are on two-wheelers, let’s check out the matter, so stay with us to know about the celebrities’ recent sensation.

On Twitter, Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a post of thanks to a bike rider who gave him a lift amid the heavy traffic on the Mumbai Roads on 15th May. Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.” After the Tweet, the reactions of the netizens flooded the internet for appreciation to the superstar for ditching his car and choosing a bike ride.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma Spotted Riding Bikes

In another video that is surfacing simultaneously, Anushka Sharma can be seen as a pillion rider. The actress too grabbed appreciation for becoming so casual among the fans but both famous personalities are facing trouble also for not wearing helmets. It has been reported that Anushka also ditch her car as the road leading to the dubbing studio was blocked due to a fallen tree. However, both stars were spotted separately at different places but shared the same charge of not wearing helmets.

The netizens are quick in their reactions and are commenting about not wearing the helmets by the stars. It has been revealed that Amitabh ji was on his way to the sets of Project K and Anushka Sharma was heading towards the sets of Chakda Xpress. Both the stars are also gaining praise for their down-to-earth personality and side by side also getting the reactions of people for not wearing helmets. Mumbai Police have reacted to the posts of netizens and have assured that they have shared both the incidents with traffic branch. What are the reactions of stars now after this? We will wait to know that and share it with our viewers so stay tuned.