Sports

AMO vs SG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region One-Day Cup League

1 min ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back with great news for sports lovers, the Afghanistan Domestic One Day Cup is going to play their next cricket match. This match is set to be played between the Amo Region (AMO) and the Ghar Region (SG). Yes, you heard right both of the teams will play this match against each other and it will be most liked by the audience and viewers. This match will begin play at 09:15 am on Wednesday 1 November 2023 and this match will take place at the Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium Amanullah. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this match.

AMO vs SG Live Score

Afghanistan Domestic One Day Cup League began recently and it has gained a lot of attention and popularity from the audience and viewers. Both teams have played one match in this tournament and faced good responses by winning the matches. Many are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement to watch and enjoy this cricket match. Speen Ghar Region played much better than Amo and it can be said that AMO can face victory in this upcoming match but nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy it.

AMO vs SG (Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region) Match Details

Match: Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region (AMO vs SG)
Tournament: Afghanistan Domestic One-Day Cup League
Date: Wednesday, 1st November 2023
Time: 09:15 AM (IST) – 03:45 AM (GMT)
Venue: Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium Amanullah

AMO vs SG (Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region) Playing 11

Amo Region (AMO) Possible Playing 11 1.Imran Mir, 2. Abdul-Malik(C), 3. Juma Gul, 4. Allah Noor, 5. Hayatullah Nasiri, 6. Abdul Hadi(WK), 7. Ijaz Ahmadzai, 8. Abdul Wasi Noori, 9. Zohaib Zamankhil, 10. Mohammad Gul Alizai, 11. Saleem Safi

Speen Ghar Region (SG) Possible Playing 11 1.Zubaid Akbari, 2. Dil Agha, 3. Bahir Shah(C), 4. Akbar Musazai, 5. Shawkat Zaman, 6. Tahir Adil, 7. Barakzai Nasari(WK), 8. Aftab Alam, 9. Ahmad Zia-Zaland, 10. Mohammad Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, 11. Wafadar Momand

Both of the teams have strong and active players in thier teams and they give their best until the end which makes this match more interesting. It is hard to predict about team’s winning chances because both of the teams have given the most similar gameplay performances in this league. This match will be a love telecast on Fancde where the fans can easily enjoy it. Presently, no one among the players is suffering from any major or minor injury and the weather is also clear on the match day. Fans are continuously supporting thier favorite teams and players. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

