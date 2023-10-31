AMO vs SG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region One-Day Cup League

We are back with great news for sports lovers, the Afghanistan Domestic One Day Cup is going to play their next cricket match. This match is set to be played between the Amo Region (AMO) and the Ghar Region (SG). Yes, you heard right both of the teams will play this match against each other and it will be most liked by the audience and viewers. This match will begin play at 09:15 am on Wednesday 1 November 2023 and this match will take place at the Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium Amanullah. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this match.

Afghanistan Domestic One Day Cup League began recently and it has gained a lot of attention and popularity from the audience and viewers. Both teams have played one match in this tournament and faced good responses by winning the matches. Many are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement to watch and enjoy this cricket match. Speen Ghar Region played much better than Amo and it can be said that AMO can face victory in this upcoming match but nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy it.

AMO vs SG (Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region) Match Details

Match: Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region (AMO vs SG)

Tournament: Afghanistan Domestic One-Day Cup League

Date: Wednesday, 1st November 2023

Time: 09:15 AM (IST) – 03:45 AM (GMT)

Venue: Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium Amanullah

AMO vs SG (Amo Region vs Speen Ghar Region) Playing 11

Amo Region (AMO) Possible Playing 11 1.Imran Mir, 2. Abdul-Malik(C), 3. Juma Gul, 4. Allah Noor, 5. Hayatullah Nasiri, 6. Abdul Hadi(WK), 7. Ijaz Ahmadzai, 8. Abdul Wasi Noori, 9. Zohaib Zamankhil, 10. Mohammad Gul Alizai, 11. Saleem Safi