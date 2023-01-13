AMZ vs KAI Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. So are you excited about the football match? Because a very famous South Africa Premier League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs. Both teams are very popular for their best gameplay and both teams are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Currently, all football lovers are searching for the match details in the playground. Here we have more information about the AMS vs KAI match and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

It is a highly anticipated football match as all the fans have been waiting for the match so now your wait is over because only a few hours left of the match. Both teams are ready to defeat each other on the ground as they don’t want to lose any chance of winning the match. The South Africa Premier League match between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the matches. So let’s take a look at the match details like a team, time, lineup, venue, and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: AmaZulu (AMZ ) vs Kaizer Chiefs (KAI)

League: South Africa Premier League

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Day: Friday

Date: 13th January 2023

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium

AmaZulu (AMZ ) Possible Playing 11:

1. Veli Mothwa, 2. Ramahlwe Mphahlele, 3. Sibusiso Mabiliso, 4. Abubakar Mobara, 5. Mbongeni Gumede, 6. Thembela Sikhakhane, 7. Tercious Malepe, 8. Ethan Brooks, 9. George Maluleka, 10. Lehlohonolo Majoro, 11. Augustine Chidi Kwem

Kaizer Chiefs (KAI) Possible Playing 11: 1. Itumeleng Khune, 2. Sifiso Hlanti, 3. Zitha Kwinika, 4. Edmilson Dove, 5. Dillan Solomons, 6. Njabulo Blom, 7. Keagan Dolly, 8. Cole Alexander, 9. Yusuf Maart, 10. Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, 11. Ashley Du Preez

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and if we talk about the players then they all are very talented and amazing. This match will take place between AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs on 13th January 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Moses Mabhida Stadium. AMZ team won 1 match lost 1 match and draw 3 matches and the KAI team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 1 match. The KAI team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.