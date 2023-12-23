CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
AND vs GEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup RSC Anderlecht vs Genk Belgian Pro League

14 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we are going to share the details about the next match of the Belgian Pro League and many football lovers are waiting for this match. It is set to be played between the teams RSC Anderlecht (AND) and the other team Genk (GEN). Both teams have so many fans worldwide who are waiting for this match and it will take place at Lotto Park also known as the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. It is fixed to play at 01:15 am on Sunday 24 December 2023. Still, several details remain to share, so scroll down and continue your reading to learn more about this upcoming match.

AND vs GEN Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were superb and both played well in the last matches. Both teams have played a total of 18 matches and are now going to play their second face-to-face match in this league. RSC Anderlecht has faced ten wins, six draws, or two losses, and the team is currently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. On the other side, Genk has faced eight wins, seven draws, or three losses, and the team is ranked in the 7th position on the points table. Both teams played well in the last matches and now also perform their best which makes it more interesting.

AND vs GEN (RSC Anderlecht vs Genk) Match Details

Match: RSC Anderlecht vs Genk (AND vs GEN)
Tournament: Belgian Pro League 2023
Date: Sunday, 24th December 2023
Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)
AND vs GEN Venue: Lotto Park

AND vs GEN (RSC Anderlecht vs Genk) Starting 11

RSC Anderlecht (AND) Possible Starting 11 1.Maxime Dupe, 2. Zeno Debast, 3. Jan Vertonghen, 4. Moussa NDiaye, 5. Louis Patris, 6. Majeed Ashimeru, 7. Francis Amuzu, 8. Kristian Arnstad, 9. Amadou Diawara, 10. Anders Dreyer, 11. Kasper Dolberg

Genk (GEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Maarten Vandevoordt, 2. Mujaid Sadick, 3. Carlos Cuesta, 4. Gerardo Arteaga, 5. Daniel Munoz, 6. Patrik Hrosovsky, 7. Bryan Heynen, 8. Bilal El Khannouss, 9. Alieu Fadera, 10. Joseph Paintsil, 11. Andi Zeqiri

This match is set to live telecast on Fancode and some verified online streaming sites. If we talk about the points table then RSC Anderlecht has more possibility to face victory in this upcoming match against Genk as per the previous scores of both teams. However, nothing can be said too early, Genk can also win this match. Reportedly, there is no chance of rain on the match day, and none of the players in either team have any injury. It is expected that this match will be most liked by the fans and viewers. Stay united with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

