Andhra Pradesh: 20-year-old Ends Life Over Cricket Bet Debts Latest News Updates

According to the report, a Degree student who was from Andhra Pradesh passed away when he was only 20 years old. Since his passing came on the internet lots of people are broken by his death and they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, police stated on Sunday that the student died by suicide after he suffered huge losses in cricket betting. It is very painful news for his close ones as they lost their beloved person. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

20-year-old Ends Life Over Cricket

As per the police report, the student took the drastic step by hanging himself in his hotel room on Saturday night, 22 July 2023. police also stated he had incurred huge losses following betting during IPL cricket matches and he had also taken loans. He was in depression and he took his own life. Since the news has come it circulated on social media platforms. Lots of people are very broken and saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. You are on the right page for more information about news, so please read the complete article.

The case was registered at Chikkadpally police station.