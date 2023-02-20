Andhra Pradesh: 5 Five Dead After Car Hits Divider and Hit By a Lorry in Bapatla

Here we are sharing shocking news with you that five people including three ladies were killed in a road accident. This tragic accident happened in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district in the early hours of Sunday. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very saddened and shocked by this tragic death and this tragic accident left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are searching for the news as they are very curious to know the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, five people dead including the wife and daughter of Sub Inspector Samandhar Vali. Reportedly, Samander Vali went on duty to Thiruna in Chinganjam, along with his family and two other neighbours. After completing the darshan at the Shiva temple, family members were sent home to Addanki in the car. But on their way back when the motorist got on the Medaramentla National Highway, the car hit the driver. The automobile overturned and fell on the other side of the road and was hit by an oncoming lorry. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

5 Five Dead After Car Hits Divider

Reportedly, five people passed away in a car accident at the location. The deceased were identified as Waheeda, 39 yaers old and Ayesha (9), Gurrala Jayashree (50), Gurrala Divya Teja (27), and the driver, a bachelor. Addnaki Sl Samandhar wept after his wife and his beloved daughter passed away in a tragic accident. The police had to work for a long time to pull out the bodies stuck in the car. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.



Since the tragic incident has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by this tragic accident. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that people would lose their lives like this.