CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Andhra Pradesh: 6 Relatives of AP MLA Die in US Car Smash-Up, CCTV Footage

29 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Six family members of an Andhra Pradesh MLA perish in a car collision in the United States. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Tuesday night, six individuals from a Telugu family lost their lives in a traffic accident in Texas, USA. The deceased individuals are related to Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar, the legislator from Mummidivaram. The police reported that the collision occurred when a vehicle, driven by two youths in the wrong direction, collided with the car carrying the Telugu family on Highway 67 in Johnson County. All six members of the Telugu family succumbed to the impact, and the car was severely damaged. Three others sustained critical injuries and were airlifted to the hospital.

6 Relatives of AP MLA Die in US Car Smash-Up

The deceased individuals, hailing from East Godavari district, include the MLA’s paternal uncle P Nageswara Rao (65), aunt Seetha Mahalakshmi (62), their daughter Naveena Ganga (38), grandson Kruthik (11), and granddaughter Nishita (9). Another relative, Rusheel, who was driving, also lost their life at the scene. Nageswara Rao and his wife were scheduled to return to India on January 17, 2024. Lokesh, Nageswara Rao’s son-in-law, sustained severe injuries in the accident and was urgently transported to Fort Worth hospital in Texas. His condition is critical. The two youths, who reportedly drove their truck in the wrong direction, also suffered injuries. Satish Kumar stated that his uncle, Nageswara Rao, along with the family, traveled from Atlanta to a relative’s house in Texas for Christmas holidays.

6 Relatives of AP MLA Die in US Car Smash-Up

They visited a zoo on Tuesday morning (IST) and were on their way back around 4 pm when a truck, driven by two youngsters in the wrong direction, collided with the family’s car. The MLA informed the media that local authorities have confirmed the responsibility lies with the truck driver. Engaged in the process of transporting the bodies to Andhra Pradesh for the last rites, we are seeking consent from Lokesh, who is undergoing treatment, as two individuals among them were born U.S. citizens. TANA representatives Ashok and Srikant are assisting us in facilitating the repatriation of the bodies, the MLA mentioned.

Ponnada Nageswara Rao, a timber merchant in Amalapuram, visited the US on November 15 to meet his daughter, Naveena Ganga, who had settled in Atlanta. Lokesh, a software engineer, is Naveena Ganga’s husband. Kruthika and Nishita, born U.S. citizens, are their children. The family, including Nageswara Rao and his wife, went to Texas on December 26 to visit relatives. Tragically, on their way back, the seven-seater car they were in was struck by a truck reportedly driven by a minor. Satish Kumar expressed hope that the bodies would be repatriated to India by Saturday.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best drugs to take for erectile dysfunction maximum powerful male enhancement reviews how does the phalback male enhancement machine work male enhancement lion pill erectile dysfunction drug made in usa can you take viagra plus supplements best male sexual enhancement products mom helps son with a viagra hard bluefusion male enhancement pills ape male enhancement reviews lightning male enhancement pills how to apply apple cider vinegar for male enhancement who sell pills for erectile dysfunction best herbal supplements for erectile dysfunction diet pills for teenagers i want to lose weight but i love to eat susan boyle lose weight starting at the gym to lose weight best way to lose weight in one month lite fit usa diet pills how to lose weight crazy fast apple cider vinegar and diet pill weight loss high blood pressure pills and stevia how long do blood pressure drugs stay in your system blood pressure medication making my head feel tingly homeopathic high blood pressure treatment does valerian affects with blood pressure medication how long blood pressure medication to take effect time between doses of blood pressure medication blood pressure pills make you pee generic name of blood pressure medications recalled dizziness from blood pressure pills blood pressure medication pots rejuv medical blood pressure reversed can blood pressure medication cause pireods what does sbp stand for medical blood pressure cbd oil and painful joints will cbd make me sleep cbd for anxiety long term cbd oil vs thc oil for pain management