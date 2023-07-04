Andhra Pradesh: Four killed as Car Rams Into Pillar in Haryana’s Palwal

A tragic car accident news is viral all over the internet. This devasted news is coming from Haryana Palwal. This car accident claims the lives of four friends. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this crash and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this crash. Follow us till the end to know all the information about this crash. Keep reading this article to know all the details related to this case. Come let’s find out all the details about this case.

In a shocking incident, four close friends on their way to the revered Balaji Temple in Rajasthan’s Mehandipur met with a fatal accident when their car lost control and crashed with a pillar in Palwal district, Haryana. The unfortunate incident occurred around 2 am on Sunday near the Hathin area along the Mumbai Vadodara Expressway, as reported by the police. Many people expressed their profound sympathies to their families and expressed how much they loved them. The news of this occurrence has upset their supporters and family. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Andhra Four killed as Car Rams Into Pillar

Apart from this, let us tell you that there is not much information about the accident that happened. When this incident happened, people were shocked. No one thought that they would leave this world like this. It is very difficult for their loved ones to bear that they are no more. Their family members are very sad and going through a tough time. This is a very shocking time for everyone. People are hoping for updates from the police regarding the ongoing investigation.

Viewers are sharing condolence and prayers with their families and close friends, devastated by the news of their death. It is always hard to cope with someone's death, so their families have asked for privacy.