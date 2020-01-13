Andhra Pradesh: Refused by a hospital, women delivered child on road :- A pregnant woman on Saturday delivered a baby on the side of a road in Mylavaram town of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district after she was allegedly refused from a local government hospital in the area.

The woman named Mariyamma delivered the baby with help from the local ladies. Reportedly, the woman has turned away from a local government hospital after being told that no doctors were available at the healthcare facility.

However, she went into labour on her way back home. In a video of the incident, some women are seen holding up a Saree as a blind while the woman delivers the baby on the side of the road.

When Mylavaam MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad found out about the incident, he immediately arranged for an ambulance and sent the woman and her newborn baby to a government hospital at Vijayawada.

He also spoke to the medical officer at the local hospital, from where the woman has allegedly been turned away and ordered them to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Meanwhile, he has also informed District Collector A. Md. Imtiyaz about the incident and asked him to take strict actions against those responsible.

Despite the fact that the government is taking so many initiatives for the health of its citizens, it is still a big question that why do such inhuman acts prevail in many states across the country.