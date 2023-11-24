Andhra Pradesh: Schoolchildren flung into air in Auto-Truck Collision in Visakhapatnam

There is a shocking news and video emerging related to a tragic accident in which a total of 10 individuals were involved. Yes, you heard right it was a road collision accident that occurred between a truck and an Auto. Among the ten victims, 2 were the drivers of the collided vehicles and eight were school students. This incident was captured in a video and it is continuously running in the trends of social media pages. This incident is attracting the interest of many who are hitting the online platforms to get more details. Let’s continue this article with all the details regarding this accident topic.

According to the exclusive reports and sources, all eight children were on their way to Bethany School at about 07:00 am when the accident occurred. The school children were flung into the air when the auto collided with a truck and the news of this collision accident is masking headlines on the news channels. This incident took place at about 07:35 am on Wednesday 22 November 2023 at the Sangam Sarat Theatre junction located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India. The whole horrifying incident was captured in a CCTV video and the video presently running in the trends of social media. Several details are left to share related to this incident, so scroll down and keep reading.

Schoolchildren flung into air in Auto-Truck Collision

There is a total of eight children who were traveling in the auto and they were going to Bethany School but suddenly there was a horrific collision. The victim’s description has not yet been released. Reportedly, a truck approached the crossing under the flyover when a speeding auto coming from the left collided with it. The truck did not stop and collided badly, causing the schoolchildren to fall out of the auto. The locals helped the victims and called to inform the authorities. The senior police officer Srinivasa Rao continued the investigation.

Police stated that out of the eight school children, four have been discharged from the hospital while others are undergoing treatment. The condition of one of these students is said to be critical. The senior officer shared that "An auto collided with a truck at Sangam Sharat Theater Junction in Visakhapatnam and an investigation is underway." The drivers of both the vehicles that collided have been arrested and officials are trying to understand whether the trucks were allowed to ply in the early morning hours. While the auto was also overloaded. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.