Headline

Andhra Pradesh: Three Dead, Over 90 Injured During Stick Fight Festival

2 days ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today disheartening news has come stating that Three fatalities and more than 90 injuries occurred at a stick fight festival in Andhra Pradesh. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A minimum of three individuals lost their lives, and 90 others sustained injuries at a traditional stick fight festival in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. A minimum of three individuals lost their lives, and more than 90 people sustained injuries at a traditional stick fight festival, locally known as the Banni festival, held in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. Among the 90 injured, eight individuals are reported to be in critical condition.

Andhra Pradesh

Those wounded during the stick fight were swiftly transported to the Adoni and Aluru government hospitals in Kurnool district. The stick fight tradition took place under enhanced security measures at the Devaragattu area arena. This Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of devotees participated in the Devaragattu Jaitra Yatra. The Banni festival is observed on Vijayadasami night, commemorating the triumph of Lord Mala Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Parvati over the demonic Mani and Mallasura, who had been causing distress to the residents of the Devaragattu area. This yearly religious celebration takes place at the Mala Malleswara Swamy Temple grounds.

Three Dead, over 90 Injured During Stick Fight Festival

The Banni festival in Andhra Pradesh is an extraordinary celebration that includes pilgrims visiting a temple armed with weapons, engaging in mock battles to capture idols. This practice may sound unusual, and indeed, it is quite unique. Banni specifically refers to these simulated battles aimed at acquiring the idols during the Banni festival. Despite the Supreme Court’s attempt to ban this festival, local communities continue to view it as an age-old tradition. Let’s delve further into the distinctive events of this festival. Annually, on the night of the Dussehra festival (Vijayadashami), numerous men gather and make their way to the Devaragattu temple situated in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. They carry long sticks or lathis, intending to strike each other on the head with these sticks.

People from both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka converge here since the temple lies on the border of these two states. As the clock strikes midnight, the ritual begins. The idols of Parvati (Malamma) and Shiva (Malleshwara Swamy) are brought down to the base of the hill at Neraneki. Following the prayers and the ‘kalyanam’ ceremony, the deities are placed inside a sturdy cloth bag and carried on the shoulders of a strong devotee, making their way down the hill. Some of the devotees create a protective circle around the idols, while others attempt to ‘hijack’ or seize the idols. These devotees also brandish torches and clubs to safeguard the deities.

The participants in this ritual, typically farmers, form a procession down the hill, their shirts soaked in blood-red hues. This “victory parade” symbolizes the slaying of the demon by Mala-Malleshwara (Shiva). The procession with its unconventional customs continues until daybreak. Neranki village, located 4 kilometers from the temple, becomes the focal point for these proceedings. The residents of Kothapet and nearby villages endeavor to capture the idols, while those from Neranki and neighboring areas strive to defend themselves and protect the deities from clubs and lathis.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best rhino sex pills reviews
cbd oil for anxiety study
how do male enhancement rings work
how to get a golden retriever to lose weight
side effects of oxyelite pro diet pill
30 day protein diet for weight loss
botanical gardens cbd gummies review
pediatric blood pressure medication to address adhd
metropro low blood pressure pills
what do the viagra pills look like
list of common medications for high blood pressure
what to do if you take blood pressure medication twice
are cbd gummies legal in nyc
best cbd oil pure for pain management
lishou diet pills uk
first line medication for elevated blood pressure
lean start keto pill
engage x male enhancement support
vegan cbd for anxiety
wells cbd gummies review
can you get cbd gummies on prescription
blood pressure medications used for anxiety
keto coconut oil gummy bears
v3 diet pill v3 diet pills for sale
whats the best diet pill
v3 plus diet pill reviews
truth cbd gummies for pennis growth
cbd oil infused gummies
how long to cure premature ejaculation
pros and cons of alli diet pill
are the effects of male enhancement pills permanent
flush the fat diet pills reviews
cbd gummies making me tired
which erectile dysfunction drug works best with diabetes
how to reverse high blood pressure without medication
ed pills from gnc
cold flu medication high blood pressure
clinical cbd gummies near me
diet pills konjac root
viagra and creatine supplement
which is better viagra or spray
cbd for generalised anxiety disorder
meal plan to lower cholesterol and lose weight
genius diet pills side effects
what makes it hard to lose weight
what to do before a workout to lose weight
goldreallas male enhancement reviews
cbd oil for tooth extraction pain
cbd gummies greenville sc
silybum for premature ejaculation
do hemp gummies have cbd
penis enlargement cost in india
diet pills effect on cellular respiration
gnc mega male enhancement
cbd serum for pain
does effexor cause low sex drive
stopped birth control no sex drive
what do male enhancement pills look like
penis enlargement banner
premature ejaculation treatment home remedies
breathing techniques for premature ejaculation
turmeric for penis enlargement
kingsnake penis enlargement
does covid vaccine enlarge penis
does prozac make your sex drive low
biotech pro male enhancement pills
resent girlfriend sex drive
do men really have strong sex drives
dementia and erectile dysfunction
what to eat or drink for erectile dysfunction
sex drive over 40
vigrx plus vs vigfx
best supplements to boost male libido
mariana cordoba premature ejaculation
does sexual performance anxiety go away
ros cbd oil for pain
high blood pressure drug recall list
medication of high blood pressure
blood pressure medication with water pill
cbd for pain review
diet pills women cartoon
a group high blood pressure medication list
just cbd gummies quantity
vigrx plus discount code
prime nature cbd gummies
best male enhancement product in india
i take 300 a day cbd for anxiety
how quick does cbd calm anxiety
domin xt male enhancement
round pink blood pressure pill
mr peeps male enhancement products
difference between cbd oil and hemp oil for anxiety
most expensive high blood pressure medication
cbd oil for bi polar anxiety depression
cbd and sleep deprivation
How To Use Cbd Oil For Pain And Anxiety
Best Cbd Pet Tincture For Pain Review
Hemp Bombs Cbd Gummies 75 Mg Review
Cbd Oil Benefits For Depression
What Strength Cbd Topical For Pain
Quit Smoking With Cbd Gummies
Can You Take 2 Cbd Gummies At The Same Time
Cbd Gummies 1200
Cbd Products Are Legal
Benefits Of Edible Cbd Oil
Cbd Gummies Vs Delta 8 Gummies
Is Cbd Gummies Dectable
How Much Cbd Oild Should I Be Taking For Anxiety
Stop Smoking Gummies Cbd
Revive 365 Cbd Gummies Cost
Is Cbd Oil Spray Good For Sleeping
Individual Cbd Gummy
Cbd Gummies For Anxiety And Insomnia
Cbd Effect Rem Sleep
Cbd Product For Pain