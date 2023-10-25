Andhra Pradesh: Three Dead, Over 90 Injured During Stick Fight Festival

Good Day Readers, Today disheartening news has come stating that Three fatalities and more than 90 injuries occurred at a stick fight festival in Andhra Pradesh. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A minimum of three individuals lost their lives, and 90 others sustained injuries at a traditional stick fight festival in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. A minimum of three individuals lost their lives, and more than 90 people sustained injuries at a traditional stick fight festival, locally known as the Banni festival, held in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. Among the 90 injured, eight individuals are reported to be in critical condition.

Those wounded during the stick fight were swiftly transported to the Adoni and Aluru government hospitals in Kurnool district. The stick fight tradition took place under enhanced security measures at the Devaragattu area arena. This Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of devotees participated in the Devaragattu Jaitra Yatra. The Banni festival is observed on Vijayadasami night, commemorating the triumph of Lord Mala Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Parvati over the demonic Mani and Mallasura, who had been causing distress to the residents of the Devaragattu area. This yearly religious celebration takes place at the Mala Malleswara Swamy Temple grounds.

Three Dead, over 90 Injured During Stick Fight Festival

The Banni festival in Andhra Pradesh is an extraordinary celebration that includes pilgrims visiting a temple armed with weapons, engaging in mock battles to capture idols. This practice may sound unusual, and indeed, it is quite unique. Banni specifically refers to these simulated battles aimed at acquiring the idols during the Banni festival. Despite the Supreme Court’s attempt to ban this festival, local communities continue to view it as an age-old tradition. Let’s delve further into the distinctive events of this festival. Annually, on the night of the Dussehra festival (Vijayadashami), numerous men gather and make their way to the Devaragattu temple situated in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. They carry long sticks or lathis, intending to strike each other on the head with these sticks.

People from both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka converge here since the temple lies on the border of these two states. As the clock strikes midnight, the ritual begins. The idols of Parvati (Malamma) and Shiva (Malleshwara Swamy) are brought down to the base of the hill at Neraneki. Following the prayers and the ‘kalyanam’ ceremony, the deities are placed inside a sturdy cloth bag and carried on the shoulders of a strong devotee, making their way down the hill. Some of the devotees create a protective circle around the idols, while others attempt to ‘hijack’ or seize the idols. These devotees also brandish torches and clubs to safeguard the deities.



The participants in this ritual, typically farmers, form a procession down the hill, their shirts soaked in blood-red hues. This “victory parade” symbolizes the slaying of the demon by Mala-Malleshwara (Shiva). The procession with its unconventional customs continues until daybreak. Neranki village, located 4 kilometers from the temple, becomes the focal point for these proceedings. The residents of Kothapet and nearby villages endeavor to capture the idols, while those from Neranki and neighboring areas strive to defend themselves and protect the deities from clubs and lathis.