Andhra Pradesh: Three Killed in Car Accident in Visakhapatnam CCTV Video Footage

Recently the news has come on the internet that three people including a young couple have been killed after being involved in the accident. This targic incident took place in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

As we already mentioned three people have been killed in a road accident involving drunk driving, in Vizag City. The couple, travelling in a two-wheeler vehicle, was knocked down by an automobile on Beach Road locality under Arilova police station limits in Vizag city on Monday night, 7 August 2023.

Three Killed in Car Accident in Visakhapatnam

A man, under the influence of alcohol, had been driving the car. Assistant Commissioner of Police RVSN Murthy stated that a group of six friends hired a car. Five of them bought liquor and consumed it inside the car. The car was touring from Sagarnager towards Yendada on the beach road. The intoxicated rider, Vinay, lost control of the vehicle because of excessive speed. He turned to the right side of the road, hit the road divider and a tree and then struck the opposite side of the road, clashing with a bike.

As per the report, the young couple has been identified as S Prudhvi Raj (28) and his wife Priyanka. They were from Odisha. They were travelling on the bike and one of the six persons in the car passed away on the spot. The investigation has disclosed that the car's rider, Vinay, and two others managed to flee from the scene. The two more people in the car suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.