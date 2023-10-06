Andre Harrison Cause of Death? Ashland High School Senior Andre Harrison Passed Away

The tragic and sudden death of 19-year-old Andre Ezra Harrison, a graduate of Ashland High High School, occurred on the 3rd of October 2023 at his friend’s residence in Ashland, Oregon. This article will provide an in-depth look into the life of Andre, including an exploration of his personality traits and the circumstances that led to his passing.

On September 14, 2004, in Norwalk, Ohio, Andre Harrison was born and raised in Ashland, Ohio. He graduated from Ashland High School in 2007. In addition to his studies, Andre worked at McDonald’s and called Ashland, OH, home. Not only was Andre a smart young man, but he also had a strong love for sports and his family. He excelled as a runner in his first two years at Mansfield Christian High School, setting a freshman school record in cross country and earning the conference championship in both cross and track. His dedication to running was rewarded with several MVP awards, first in his freshman and sophomore years, and later in his junior year as co-MVP at Ashland High. He was also cherished as Jeremy and Kimberly Harrison’s adopted son, making him a source of joy and love in their lives.

Andre Harrison Cause of Death?

The tragic passing of 19-year-old Andre Harrison on Tuesday has caused immense grief for his family and friends. His apparent fentanyl overdose was the cause of death, a tragedy that has further highlighted the risks of substance abuse. Family and friends of Andre Harrison describe him as a loving and caring young man who was passionate about life and wanted to live it to the fullest. His father, Jeremy Harrison, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, furtherifying the loss for the extended Harrison family. Numerous friends have taken to their social media platforms to express their condolences and memories of Andre.

On Tuesday, October 10th, a gathering will be held for those wishing to honor and remember Andre Harrison. This gathering will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Park Street Brethren Church. Following the service, a private family burial will be held at the Ashland Cemetery. The funeral arrangements will be conducted at the same church at 4:00 p.m., under the direction of Dr. John Schultz. The funeral home-Ashland Chapel is assisting with the services. Instead of flowers, those wishing to express their condolences may make a donation to Advocates for Families, located at 270 Sandusky Street in Ashland, Ohio 44805, or to Fostering Family Ministry, located at 575 U-S- 250, Savannah, Ohio 44874, in support of important causes in Andre’s memory.