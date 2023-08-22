Andrea Vasquez Missing: California Woman is Shot and Pulled From Car by Kidnapper

There is a shocking piece of news is coming out that Andrea Vasquez had gone missing and this news is continuously running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. There is a police investigation also begins and it is shared that she is missing under concerning circumstances. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. She is a young woman hailing from California. Let’s continue this article and know what happened to her, why is she getting attention, and some other topics related to her.

Now, the authorities and the police are searching for the missing young woman of California. As per the reports of his family, Andrea was with her boyfriend on Sunday when she was shot and yanked from her boyfriend’s car. She is currently 19 years and now the police are searching for her. Her family is desperately searching for her and her family also stated that she was shot and kidnapped on Sunday 20 August 2023 from a California park. Her family shared these details through a Facebook post. Lots of details are still not shared about herself, so scroll down this page.

It is shared that she was with her boyfriend in the parking stall area of Penn Park in Whittier and this place is located about 20 miles southeast of Los Angeles shortly after midnight. The Whittier Police Department shared a statement related to this case in which they said that “An armed suspect approached their vehicle and fired a weapon in their direction”. It is also shared that her boyfriend fled the gunfire and when he returns back to his vehicle he saw blood and his girlfriend was missing. She was living with her sister, Edlyn Vasquez in Los Angeles and she put out a plan on Facebook for the public’s help.

Andrea's sister shared a statement on Facebook in which she shared that "My sister was shot and kidnapped at Penn Park" and she requested help to find her sister. Her relatives also asked for help to find his sister and prayed for her safety. Many people are supporting her family during this difficult time period. The investigation is also ongoing but currently not much information has been shared related to her missing incident. Her family is also requested to find her and expressed their sorrws for her.