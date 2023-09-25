Andrew Tate To Be Sued By Four Women Over Rape and Choking Charges Explained!

Recently, a piece of heart-wrenching news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that 4 women have accused Andrew Tate of rape and assault, demanding legal action against him. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on social media, it attracted people’s attention, so much so that now people are searching on the internet to know this news in depth. Let us tell you that if you also want to know about this news, then we have collected all the information related to this news for you. Without wasting any time let us know this matter in depth.

As we told you in the beginning, four women have accused Andrew Tate of rape and assault, demanding legal action against him. You all know that Andrew Tate is surrounded by headlines every day, but this news has only boosted his reputation. Even everyone is talking about whether Andrew Tate really did this. It is not uncommon for four British women to accuse him of molestation harassment and coercive control. Following the women’s allegations, Tate found himself caught in a legal bind. As soon as the women revealed that Andrew had forced themselves on them, the law immediately took its decision against Andrew and he was charged with many cases like human trafficking, exploiting women, etc.

Andrew Tate To Be Sued By Four Women

The women, while giving their statement to the law, said that they were victims of sexual violence at the hands of Tate between 2013 and 2016. On the other hand, Tate has denied all the allegations and has threatened to file a defamation suit against these individuals. One of the four women says Tate strangled her until the blood vessels in her eyes burst. Not only this, he beat the woman badly with belts and raped her several times. We know that after hearing this action of his, you all must have got goosebumps.

When the four women felt that they no longer had the courage to bear all this, they approached the law and told the police the entire incident that had happened to them. But now the Crown Prosecution Service has refused to lay charges after a four-year investigation. The women say they intended to sue Tate for personal injury and bodily harm. Whatever information we had related to this incident, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.