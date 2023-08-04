Andy Brizio Cause of Death? Hot Rod Legend Andy Brizio Passed Away at 91

Recently the news has come on the internet that Andy Brizio has passed away. He was famous known as The Rod Father who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday at the age of 91. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platfroms and many people are very saddened and shocked. Now multiple people are searching Andy Brizio’s name as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Andy Brizio was a wonderful person who was better known as The Rod Father. He was a respected icon in the Northern California Hot Rod community. When he was in high school, he had been driving a 1949 Chevy convertible. Not bad for a kid who struggled to make ends meet with a slew of part-time jobs. He got a Model B five-window coupe after serving in the Coast Guard for three years. he became regularly employed as a flagman. at the Half Moon Bay drag track. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Andy Brizio Cause of Death?

renowned legend Andy Brizio is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on 31 July 2023, Monday at the age of 91. But his passing news has been confirmed by 2 July 2023, Wednesday the National Street Rod Association. Since the news came on the internet lots of people have been saddened and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, it is believed that he died due to his old age. Andy was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. He was a beloved person of the family and he will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms. May Andy's soul rest in peace.