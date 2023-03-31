Angela Perez Cause of Death? Philippines Actress Angela Perez Passed Away, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known 80’s actress Angela Perez has passed away at the age of 55. She was a very amazing and talented actress who is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Wednesday at the age of 55. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Now many people are searching for Angela Perez’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Angela Perez was a very amazing actress who was born on 18 June 1967. She was one of the best and most popular actresses of the 80s and her real name was Rowena Mora. But she was professionally known as Angela. He was the screen name given to her because of her similarity to Italian actress Pier Angeli. She was presented in the movie Laruan by Falcon Films in 1983 when she was 16 years old. She joined the entertainment industry in the 1980s. She was a very hardworking actress who achieved huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Angela Perez Cause of Death?

The famous 80’s actress Angela Perez is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 29 March 2023 at the age of 55. Her sudden death news has been confirmed by her daughter Issa on social media. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her death and now people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, Angela Perez was suffering from a stroke and passed away on Wednesday. She achieved huge respect due to her best work and she will be missed by her friends, family and well-wishers. Since her passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.