Angus Cloud Death Reason? ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Passed Away at 25

It is very painful to announce that a very well-known actor Angus Cloud has passed away. He was a very well-known American actor who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday at the age of 25. It is very shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person and they have been grieving his death. Since the news came on the internet it circulated on social media platfroms. Now many people are very curious to know about Angus Cloud and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Angus Cloud was a very talented and famous American actor who was better known for his portrayal of Fezco in the HBO television series Euphoria. He had small roles in the independent movies North Hollywood and The Line and is set to posthumously star in the movie Freaky Tales. He was a wonderful person and he also emerged in music videos by Noah Cyrus, Becky G., Juice WRLD and Karol G. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Angus Cloud Death Reason?

Euphoria’ fame Angus Cloud is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 31 July 2023 when he was just 25 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by his family. Since the news came on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away at his family’s home in Oakland, California on Monday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, still there is no information about his cause of death, but many fans have been drawing theories from the family statement that it could have been his mental health. It speaks about the reality that he lost his dad a week earlier and was in deep pain from the loss. Since the actor passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to her on social media platfroms. May Angus’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.