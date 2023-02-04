Angus Collins Death Reason? Cyclist Angus Collins Passed Away In Accident Video

Since the news of a young cyclist’s passing was confirmed on the Internet, lots of people have been paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to him. According to the sources, a 22-year-old boy, Angus Collins sadly passed away who took his last breath on February 2, 2023. It is hard to believe that Angus Collins has gone from this world leaving his family and friend shattered. The beloved child of the family was riding his bicycle in Melbourne when he was tragically involved in a fatal accident. Keep reading to get more details regarding the incident.

The news of Angus’ passing was confirmed on a Facebook post on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and after the official news, the news shocked the entire community who knew him. At the time of his fatal accident, Angus was cycling in West Melbourne at the time of his tragic accident, which was caused by a concrete truck. The Companeros Cycling took their Facebook account and wrote,” The passing of Angus Collins will leave a gaping hole in many hearts. As well as many fond memories he provided inspiration just by being the great soul that he was. Angus lived a full life and saw every challenge as an opportunity. What he wasn’t able to achieve on the bike due to illness or injury he did as a son, brother, son and friend to many”.

What Happened To Angus Collins?

Unfortunately, Angus Collins couldn’t survive in the horrific accident and left this world. The incident took place on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after which, several communities and family members paid tributes to him. It is saddened to announce that he has gone from this world. Footscray Road was the site for the tragedy, occurring before 12:30 PM. His sudden death has left shockwaves to his family who are going through a difficult time as they lost their young child.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise donations for Angus Collins’ funeral and memorial expenses. While writing this, the account has collected $1,900 and the target of the account to collect is $3,000. Now, 22 donors have contributed. Unfortunately, Angus died while doing one of his favorite activities – riding bikes. The Brunswick Cycling Club believes that this is its responsibility to help Angus’ family in this difficult time by providing financial help to them. Angus will be always remembered by his family and friends. Still, we don’t have details related to his funeral and memorial. Keep in touch with us.