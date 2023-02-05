Anil Bheem Death Reason? Radio Personality & Vocalist, Anil Bheem Passed Away, Obituary

The radio and singing community is mourning the passing of the popular and talented vocalist, Anil Bheem who sadly passed away at the age of 48. Yes, the well-known Chutney vocalist and radio personality has been pronounced dead by official sources. Anil Bheem was 48 years old at the time of his death. According to the sources, Bheem was the founder and leader of The BMRZ Empire which has a massive fan following across the world. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many fans and his loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time.

According to the sources, the news of Anil’s passing was confirmed on Facebook via several posts. Kalyan Kedar, a well-known artist also took his Facebook account and wrote,” It is unbelievable, but Anil Bheem passed away. Last December I had the honor of touring with him and got to know him as a very chill guy. Even after the tour I had regular contact with Anil and his drummer. We were supposed to record a song together this year. In a short time I learned a lot from this legend, but the most important lesson he gave me was: “As an artist you are as good as your promo is. The fact that you are booked as an artist means that you have quality”.

Anil Bheem Death Reason?

These words from Kalyan Kedar have confirmed that Anil Bheem is no more between us. His sudden passing has left shockwaves among all his fans. The sources also confirmed that Bollywood Singer Anil Bheem passed away at home. Now, his body has been taken to the forensic and the cause of his death will be out soon after the autopsy report will be announced.

Many other popular personalities have taken their social media handles to pay tributes to him. The radio station extended condolences to his wife Cheryl, daughters, family, friends, colleagues in the industry, and fans. It was shocking news for the community who knew him well because of his talent and contribution. A post reads,” This is nothing short of a tragedy! Somebody wake me up – this is not true!!!! No man Bheem! No. RIP Anil Bheem. Our industry has been rocked hard this morning. We’ve been hit hard”. He will be remembered by his fans and family. #RIPAnilBheem