ANK vs ANT Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Turkish League Ankaragucu vs Antalyaspor

A very famous and best Turkish League is all set to entertain its fans with two brilliant teams. This upcoming match is going to be played between Ankaragucu vs Antalyaspor. Both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now many people are searching for the match details as they are very excited about the match.

Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Now both team players are ready to face each other in the match as they don't want to skip any chance to win the match. If anybody wants to watch the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Turkish League match between Ankaragucu vs Antalyaspor at Eryaman Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Ankaragucu (ANK) vs Antalyaspor (ANT)

League: Turkish League

Date: 17th May 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Eryaman Stadium

Ankaragucu (ANK) Possible Playing 11:1.Gokhan Akkan, 2. Atakan Cankaya, 3. Kevin Malcuit, 4. Nihad Mujakic, 5. Matej Hanousek, 6. Stelios Kitsiou, 7. Ghayas Zahid, 8. Taylan Antalyali, 9. Lamine Diack, 10. Ali Sowe, 11. Emre Kilinc

Antalyaspor (ANT) Possible Playing 11: 1.Helton Leite, 2. Veysel Sari, 3. Guray Vural, 4. Emrecan Uzunhan, 5. Bunyamin Balci, 6. Dogukan Sinik, 7. Ufuk Akyol, 8. Alassane Ndao, 9. Fernando Martins, 10. Sam Larsson, 11. Haji Wright

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very talented and amazing. This match is going to be played between Ankaragucu vs Antalyaspor on 17th May 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Eryaman Stadium. The ANK team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the ANT team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches, and drew 1 match. So as per the scoreboard, both teams are powerful and it's very hard to announce which team will win the match.