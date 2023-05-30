ANK vs GAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray Turkish League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Saudi Arabian League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Al-Shabab (SHB) and another team is Al-Wehda (ALW). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 10:30 pm on Thursday 18 May 2023 this match is going to take place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

The previous matches of both teams were most liked by the fans and audiences at the stadium. It is shared that this upcoming football match will be a banging match and also received a good responce from the fans and viewers. Galatasaray had played 33 matches in which this team faced 25 wins, 4 losses, and 4 draws and this team is currently ranked at the top of the points table in this tournament. On the other side, Ankaragucu had also played 33 matches in which they faced 11 wins, 16 losses, and 6 draws and ranked at 12th place in the points table of this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in their teams who will give thier best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

ANK vs GAL (Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray) Match Details

Match: Ankaragucu and Galatasaray

Tournament: Turkish League

Date: Tuesday, 30th May 2023

Time: 10:30 pm

Venue: Eryaman Stadium in Ankara, Türkiye

ANK vs GAL (Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray) Starting 11

Ankaragucu (ANK) Possible Starting 11 1.Gokhan Akkan, 2. Atakan Cankaya, 3. Kevin Malcuit, 4. Nihad Mujakic, 5. Arda Kizildag, 6. Matej Hanousek, 7. Ghayas Zahid, 8. Taylan Antalyali, 9. Andrej Djokanovic, 10. Ali Sowe, 11. Emre Kilinc

Galatasaray (GAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Fernando Muslera, 2. Victor Nelsson, 3. Leo Dubois, 4. Abdulkerim Bardakci, 5. Kazimcan Karatas, 6. Sergio Oliveira, 7. Dries Mertens, 8. Lucas Torreira, 9. Milot Rashica, 10. Kerem Akturkoglu, 11. Mauro Icardi

According to the reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Livesoccertv. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.