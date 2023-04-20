ANK vs GIR Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Soccer Tips Ankaragucu vs Giresunspor

Here we are going to share amazing news for those people who love to watch football matches. This is the most awaited match and this match is going to take place between Ankaragucu vs Grisonspor. One of the best and most outstanding Turkish leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two teams. Now all the fans are searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ANK vs GIR match and we will share it with you in this article.

Match Details

Team: Ankaragucu (ANK) vs Giresunspor (GIR)

Date: 20 April 2023 (GMT)

Day: Thursday

Time: 14:00 (GMT)

Venue:Eryaman Stadyumu

League: Turkish League

Ankaragucu (ANK) Possible Playing 11: Gokhan Akkan, Kevin Malcuit, Nihad Mujakic, Matej Hanousek, Lamine Diack, Ghayas Zahid, Anastasios Chatzigiovannis, Pedro Filipe, Emre Kilinc, Bevic Selad Moussiti Oko, Furkan Ceylan

Giresunspor (GIR) Possible Playing 11: Ferhat Kaplan, Alexis Perez, Hayrullah Bilazer, Alper Uludag, Arda Kilic, Kadir Seven, Sergio Luiz Jr., Jorman Campuzano, Borja Sainz, Brandley Kuwas, Mert Kurt

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have hardworking and expert players. This match is going to be played between Ankaragucu Vs Giresunspor on 20 April 2023 at 14:00 (GMT) at Eryaman Stadyumu. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. The ANK teams won 2 matches, lost 3 matches, and draw 0 matches, on the other hand, the GIR team won 1 match, lost 1 match, and draw 3 matches. The ANK team has more chances to win the match against GIR and it looks good in the recent matches. Let's see which team will win the match.