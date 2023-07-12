Anna Mburu Cause of Death? Body of Missing Autistic Girl Found in Massachusetts River

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 7-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday, 9 July 2023 was discovered dead. The girl was from Massachusetts. The 7 years old girl has been identified as Anna Mburu. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms with uncounted reactions that started hitting the headlines on the internet many people are very saddened. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to Middlesex District Marian Ryan, Anna Mburu’s body was recuperated from a Massachusetts river on Monday, 11 July 2023. ” We are all heartbroken to be here this afternoon to report that it seems that the end of the search came with the recovery of the body of a young kid, exploratory identified as 7-year-old Anna Mburu,” She said in a statement. Anna’s family called Lowell Police at 3 pm on Sunday 9 July and alleged that they did not see their daughter from their driveway since then. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Anna Mburu Cause of Death?

The police instantly started a search operation in a nearby neighborhood with the assistance of K-9 teams, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, ATVs, drones, and ground search teams on foot. Reportedly. Anna Mburu was a communicator and autistic. Her body has been discovered in the Merrimack River near the Trull Brook Golf Course in Tewksbury. The search team comprised members of the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Team, as per Ryan and Lowell Chief of Police Grag Hudon. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

"Environmental police were able to find an image on one of their boats, which they believed to be Anna. They had been using what technology referred to as side scan or sonar", stated Ryan in the new conference. The police also explained that the current heavy rain made the body go deeper than usual and moved faster than usual when divers recuperate it just before noon on Monday. The girl was in eight to nine feet of water about 15 to 20 yards from shore. Currently, police are investigating the incident.