Anna Shay Cause of Death? Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Passed Away at 62, Obituary

Today we will share the sad news that has recently come out. “Bling Empire” star Anna Shay is no more. The prominent reality television show star’s family confirmed the tragic news. Anna Shay was an American reality star who gained skyrocketed fame following her appearance in the Netflix show Bling Empire, which featured the life of wealthy East and Southeast Asian Americans, socialities based in LA. Anna was half Japanese and half Russian and became wealthy after selling her dad’s company, pacific Architects and Engineers. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this case and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case.

Anna Shay Cause of Death?

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. She first appeared in the Netflix show in 2021 and was with the series throughout the second and third seasons. Her death has sent shockwaves, and the entire entertainment industry is saddened. Bling Empire star Anna Shay died unexpectedly, according to her family's statement on Monday, Anna passed away, from a stroke.