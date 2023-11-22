Annabel Giles Cause of Death? TV Presenter and Actor Annabel Giles Passed Away at 64

We are sharing a piece of sad news that a very well-known television personality Annabel Giles is no more, We are announcing the passing of Annabel Giles. Recently, the passing of Annabel Giles has gone viral on the web and has gotten much attention from viewers. In this report, we are going to talk about Annabel Giles. This article will help you to learn about Annabel Giles’s cause of death and obituary report. In this article, we’ll share more about who Annabel Giles was and the circumstances surrounding her passing. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the recent viral news is coming that Annabel Giles is no more. Before talking about her death let’s first look at her profile and who she was. As we know Annabel Giles was a Welsh television and radio presenter. She was born on May 20, 1959. The television presenter Annabel Giles was active in various professions such as acting, modeling, novelist, and psychotherapist. The sudden passing of Annabel Giles left the whole community shocked. People are eagerly searching for the cause of the death of Annabel Giles. Read more in the next section.

Annabel Giles Cause of Death?

Further, Annabel Giles was a beloved native of Pontypool, Wales. The world is mourning the loss of a beloved television presenter. She will always missed by her loved ones. If we talk about her personal life she married the lead singer Midge Ure. She married in 1985 and parted away in 1989. She was the mother of 2 children including Molly Lorenne. Now, the question is raised about how she died and what was her cause of death. The television presenter Annabel Giles passed away on November 20, 2023, at the age of 64. Annabel Giles was battling with a brain tumor. Scroll down the page to learn more.

As we earlier mentioned the television presenter Annabel Giles was battling with a brain tumor. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July 2023. The struggle from her disease ended on November 20, 2023. The television personality Annabel Giles was 64 years old at the time of her demise. She could attract the attention of the audience through her voice. Moreover, she passed away at a hospice in Hove. The passing news of Annabel Giles was confirmed by her children through a social media post. She will always remembered for her ability and hard work.