Annissah Franz Car Accident: 19-year-old killed in Henry County Two-Vehicle Crash

4 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Recently, a tragic crash incident took place that claimed the life of Annissah Franz. Yes, you heard right she passed away at the age of 19 years after being involved in this terrible incident. The news of this accident is rapidly running on the top of the internet sites and making headlines on the news channels. There is an investigation was conducted to understand all the exact details. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds and it became a topic of discussion. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this incident and we will also talk about the deceased.

Annissah Franz Car Accident

Our sources have gathered some details regarding this crash and we will try to share every single piece of information. It was a collision incident that occurred between a pickup truck and a vehicle of Annissah. It is reported that this collision happened when a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign on County Road 10A, colliding with Annissah’s vehicle on Township Road E. She was driving on the way southbound and suddenly involved in a terrible accident. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Annissah Franz Car Accident

After this incident, the medical department and the other departments reached the incident scene. In this collision, three people were involved and two were identified as the drivers of both collided vehicles while one was identified as the front-seat passenger of the truck. Franz was confirmed dead at the incident place and the other victims (driver and front seat passenger of the truck) were airlifted to the hospital. This collision occurred about minutes southeast of Holgate and the place is under investigation. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident.

Further, Franz was 19 years old at the time of her death and she was a beloved individual of Holgate, Ohio. She lost her life in this crash incident when she was driving southbound in Marion Township, Henry County, and was suddenly involved in this heartbreaking incident. Now, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has begun an investigation and they are on the way to fetch all the available details related to this incident. Presently, there is a lack of information and we are continuing to fetch more details. We will udapte our article after getting any other report. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.

