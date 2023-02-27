Ans Westra Cause of Death? Well-Known Photographer Ans Westra Passed Away, Wiki-Bio

It is very hard to announce that a very famous Photographer Ans Westra has passed away at the age of 86. She was a New Zealand photographer. She is no more among her close ones and she took his last breath on Sunday. Since her passing came on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that their favorite person will leave the world like this. we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Ans Westra was a very famous photographer. Her full name was Anna Jacoba Westra CNZM but she was better known as Ans Westra. She was popular for her depictions of Maori life in the 20th century. Her reputation as an artist was boosted by her contentious 1964 children’s book Washday at Pa. She was revealed to photography as a teenager by her stepfather. In 1956 a visit in to the international exhibition The Family of Man in Amsterdam. She also traveled to New Zealand in 1957 to visit her dad who had earlier entered. She was a very talented and amazing woman who earned huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ans Westra Cause of Death?

Photographer Ans Westra is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 86 on 26 February 2023. Her passing news has been confirmed by an Art Gallery. Since her passing news went out on social media many people are very shocked and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. As per the report, she died at her home in Wellington. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Ans Westra was born on 28 April 1936 in Leiden Netherlands and she was a daughter of Hein Westra and Hendrika Christina van Doorn. She moved to Rotterdam in 1953 and started studying at the Industries school voor Meisjes. She completed her graduation in 1957 with a diploma in arts and craft teaching, specializing in artistic needlework. Since her passing news went out many people expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.