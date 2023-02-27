Anthony Ciccone Cause of Death? Madonna’s Elder Brother Anthony Ciccone Passed Away at 66

The entire American music industry is giving its heartfelt condolences to Madonna, a popular singer, and songwriter who lost her elder brother. Madonna’s elder brother, who was the beloved family of the family, Anthony Ciccone sadly passed away at the age of 66. It is hard to accept for the Ciccone family whose beloved family member has gone from this world leaving them devastated. According to the sources, the news of the tragic loss was announced by one of their family members. Let us tell you that Ciccone was one of the star’s seven siblings.

Since the news of his death was announced, his loved ones and Maddon’s fans are paying tributes to him and offering their deep sorrow to the Ciccone family who has been suffering from a difficult time. Unfortunately, Anthony Ciccone took his last breath on Friday night, February 24, 2023. As per the reports, Anthony had struggled with alcoholism and was also reported homeless for many years, at one point, he was forced to live under a bridge. Anthony’s brother-in-law, Joe Henry announced his demise news on Instagram, writing that he had “exited this earthly plane”, alongside an old black-and-white photo of him.

Anthony Ciccone Cause of Death?

He continued,” I have known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone”. Joe Henry is a popular singer-songwriter, who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone. Well, the family didn’t disclose the cause of his death. Our sources are now trying to collect more details about the mishappening. Well, Madonna has not commented over the passing of his brother but, the American singer did like Joe Henry’s Instagram post that confirmed Anthony’s passing.

The sources say that Ciccone had been struggling with alcoholism and was remain homeless for many years in his past. Madonna is one of the greatest and most loving singers of the Hollywood music industry who has appeared in some of the best hits. Being a part of the music industry, she has appeared with some of the big rock bands like Breakfast Club and Emmy. She raised her solo stardom with her debut studio album, Madonna in 1983.

All-time bestsellers Like a Virgin, True Blue, The Immaculate Collection, Ray of Light, and Confessions on a Dance Floor are some of the successful albums of the star in the music industry. Unfortunately, the family didn’t make any announcement regarding the funeral and obituary of Anthony Ciccone.