Anthony Kenny Cause of Death? Orlando FL, Man Passed Away, Family, Wiki-Bio

Anthony Kenny is a beloved soul who passed away on Monday 30 October 2023 at the age of 64. His untimely death leaves a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew him. His legacy will live on through those who had the privilege of knowing him during his lifetime. Continue with the reading of this article to know what happened to him and what type of person he was. So, be with the reading till its end. Anthony Kenny was a man with an abundance of gifts and a compassionate heart. He was a beloved member of his community and a friend to many.

He left a lasting impression on those who were fortunate enough to have known him. Not only was he a dear friend, but he was also a talented and talented drummer. His music will always be a part of his life and he will always be remembered as a great musician. Anthony Kenny touched the hearts of countless people with his infectious spirit and his kindness. He was loved by many and he will be missed by all who knew him. Swipe down and go below to learn the cause of his death and more information about him.

Anthony Kenny Cause of Death?