Anthony Mauro Death Reason? Firefighter Anthony Mauro Dies After Cancer Battle Explained!

The Uninformed Firefighters Association is mourning the passing of their bravest and most talented Anthony Moura who sadly passed away at the age of 34. He was a member of the FDNY from Staten Island. He was a resident of Bay Ridge and the news of the firefighter was announced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Anthony was always praised for his courage and spirit. Since the news of his passing was confirmed on social media, many individuals and his loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to his entire family who is going through a difficult time.

According to the sources, Anthony Mauro sadly passed away at the age of 34. Unfortunately, he took his last breath on Friday, January 27, 2023. He worked as a firefighter at the Third Avenue and Wakeman Place FDNY Engine 241/Ladder 109 station. At the last moment of Anthony Moura, he was survived by his family including his wife Alexandra, daughter Chiara, and son Anthony. Now, many people are searching and want to know what was the reason behind this incident. Keep reading to know more details related to the incident and how did he die?

How Did Anthony Mauro Die?

Since the news of Anthony Mauro was announced on the Internet, many individuals and his known ones are trying to know what was the reason behind his sudden passing. According to the official updates, Anthony Mauro was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020 and since then, he had been battling with this. Unfortunately, he was at the last stage of cancer and on January 27, he lost his battle with cancer and left everyone devastated including his family and friends.

The news of his sudden passing was announced by The Uninformed Firefighters Association on social media which reads,” It is with deep regret the department announces the passing of FF Anthony N. Mauro – Ladder Company 109, which occurred while off duty on January 27, 2023. He had a fight in him that most don’t, which is why his spirit will be with us forever. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and will continue to stand by and support them”.

Now, the visitation services will be held on February 1, 2023, at 2 PM and 7 PM at the Casey Funeral Home in Staten Island, 350 Slosson Ave. Along with this, the funeral will take place on February 2 at 11 AM at St. Ann Church in Staten Island, 101 Cromwell Avenue. He will always remain in our hearts and his absence will be always hurt his family.