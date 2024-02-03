Anthony Thomas Missing Update: 8-year-old boy Missing Out of Seattle Found Safe

Once again we have come among you to share a piece of viral news with you. Recently we have received information from the news that a child named Anthony Thomas has gone missing. Yes, you heard it right. This news is creating a stir on the internet due to which people’s attention is being drawn towards this news. The news of Anthony Thomas’s disappearance has forced people to know about it. People have raised questions regarding this news as to when Anthony Thomas was gone. Have the police continued their investigation to find the child? Has any kind of improvement been seen in this missing case or not many other questions? However, we have collected for you every clear information related to the disappearance of Anthony Thomas. To know this news in-depth, you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

First of all, let us tell you about Anthony Thomas. Anthony Thomas is an 8-year-old boy who is currently making headlines on the internet due to his disappearance. According to the information, we have come to know that Anthony Thomas was last seen with his father Chance Wicker on Thursday night. Wicker filed a missing report for his son and he was identified as a homeless man. Understanding the helplessness of Chance Wicker, the police decided to continue their investigation on this matter.

Anthony Thomas Missing Update

The police continued their investigation from the same spot where he was last seen. After this case, everyone wanted both Anthony Thomas and Chance Wicker should be found safe. Washington State Patrol took up the responsibility of solving this case. Police questioned nearby people to find the victims. However, some successful efforts were seen in this case because the police got Anthony Thomas safe.

The police are still continuing their investigation on this case as the police are looking for Chance Wicker. The police are becoming a little more serious about finding Anthony Thomas' father, which indicates that this case may take a little longer. On the other hand, after finding Anthony Thomas, Samaydas's disappointment has gone away. So far, only this news has come to light related to Anthony Thomas's missing case, which we have shared with you in this article.