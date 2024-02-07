Valentine week is just a few days ahead and everyone is feeling love in the air as it is an important time phase for all the lovers around the world. Valentine week comprises of each 7 different delightful days starting from February 7 to February 14, every year. CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER Lottery Result

Anti Valentines Days After 14th February 2024

The Valentine week starts with Rose Day on February 7 and then leading to propose day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, hug day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13 and finally the Valentine Day on February 14. People in love have a complete week to express their love through these exceptional days.

However, Valentine’s week and Valentine’s Day is celebrated with unlimited enthusiasm by many lovers around the world but still there are also people who find the whole workout useless. They don’t have confidence in in the idea of soul mates or in ideas such as love, romance or faith. And for them, there exists another week known as the ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day Week’.

The ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day Week’ just start after the end of Valentine week that is from February 15 as Slap Day and end on February 21 as Breakup Day. These Anti-Valentine’s days have different meanings to different persons and people around the world celebrate these days differently, the way they like it to celebrate.

Here is the list of days in Anti-Valentine Week 2024:

15 February 2024, Monday – Happy Slap Day 2024

16 February 2024, Tuesday – Happy Kick Day 2024

17 February 2024, Wednesday – Happy Perfume Day 2024

18 February 2024, Thursday – Happy Flirting Day 2024

19 February 2024, Friday – Happy Confession Day 2024

20 February 2024, Saturday – Happy Missing Day 2024

21 February 2024, Sunday – Happy Breakup Day 2024

Even if you are one of those who don’t celebrate these days, still you can celebrate without actually celebrating it but with great positivity within yourself. Such as for instance on kick day, you don’t have to kick someone to celebrate the day; instead, you can kick off your negative thoughts as well as bad habits of yours that affect your daily life. Same as on Confession day, if you don’t feel good enough to confess yourself among others so, just accept your mistakes that you have done in past and learn from it and take a pledge to not to do it again and give yourself a fresh start.

So, even if you are not into love kind of things they don’t worry, you can celebrate these Anti-Valentine’s days and have fun with your friends and close ones.