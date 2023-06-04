Anupama 4 June 2023 Written Update: Hasmuk Supports Anupama

Here we are sharing a written update of the Anupama. This serial is very famous among people and it has been running well with great TRP on television. Today’s episode starts with an Anupama. She calls out Vanraj. Vanraj says thanks to Anupama for not telling anybody about Kavya. Anupama says it’s Kavya’s right to give the good news to Shah family members. Vanraj says today is a memorable day as today is Samar’s wedding and on another side he learned about Kavya’s pregnancy. Here we have more information about the serial and we will share it with you in this article.

Anupama 4 June 2023 Written Update

Vanraj also says what everyone will think including his children. Vanraj says he has been still feeling good. Anupama says to her that Kavya is giving good news and he must be part of this. Vanraj understands Anupama. Leela calls out Vanraj and Anupama. Suddenly, Anupama recalls her past when she entered Kapadia’s house with Anuj. Anuj waits for Samar’s baraat to see Anupama. Maya states arrangements are done and guests will have a problem. Anuj says there should not be any issue. He thinks about Anupama. Then Anu asks him when Samar will come. Anupama along with Shahs comes dancing.

Anuj forcus to Anupama only. Maya stands with him and gets jealous seeing all this. Dimple becomes excited about her baraat. Anupama says today is a big day for Samar and he will also dance. Anuj says if Samar will dance then Dimple also. He states why only Samar will dance. Then Anuj calls out Dimple’s dancing competition. He also says Dimple is today’s bride and can come alone. Leela gets offended. Anupama tries to convince that if Samar can enjoy then Dimple also. Leela says Dimple does not keep shame.

Anupama asks Leela not to collapse the mood. She says to let the bride and groom enjoy otherwise they will tell the kid their sad story of a wedding, that all were dancing in front of their eyes. Leela gets convinced and allows. But she makes a face when Dimple comes running. Dolly asks Leela why she has been making a fuss. Leela says Dimple has no shame and got rid of it by dancing. Later, Samar, Dimple, Anupama, Anuj, and other family members dance. The episode ends here, so don’t forget to watch the full episode of the Anupama on television. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.