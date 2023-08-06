Anupama 6th August 2023: Today’s Episode Written Update

Here we are back with a written update on the Anupama. This serial is very popular among people and it has been running well with great TRP on the television. Today’s episode starts with Vanraj. He states if any man’s wife makes a connection with another man, society makes fun. He states a hubby is somebody who has to conceal his wife’s infidelity along with his. Vanraj begs Anupama not to inform anybody. Anupama confirms him. Here we have more information about the episode and we will share it with you in this article.

She further asks Vanraj to think about Kavya’s love while making a decision. Vanraj thinks no one should learn about Kavya’s betrayal. He thinks he has nothing to do with Kavya anymore. Vanraj states he will take Kavya’s betrayal because of his punishment but no one should learn the fact. Anupama feels muddled. Anuj arrives at Anupama and asks her why Vanraj visited her. Anupama replies that she can not tell him. Anuj says he understands. He says to her that it is not necessary to inform everything. Anupama asks Anuj why he is nice. Anuj states that whenever she or Shahs need help, can take it. He further carries Anupama inside the house.

Anupama 6th August 2023

Here, Vanraj comes back home. Kavya begs him to hear her once. Vanraj taunts Kavya but she makes to request to Vanraj to let her define. Vanraj blames Kavya for betraying him and his family. He expresses his dissatisfaction. Vanraj says in the past he betrayed his ex-wife and now Kavya betrayed him. Kavya states to him that she did not want to hide the fact but failed to gather the courage. She states she wants to give a perfect family to her child. Vanraj asks her not to call Anirudh’s baby his child. He declines to take Kavya’s betrayal.

On the other hand, Anupama thinks about Vanraj and sits stressed. Pakhi spends time with Anupama. She asks her to be with her always. Anupama asks Pakhi if everything is fine. Pakhi lies to Anupama and says Yes everything is fine. Anupama dream about losing Pakhi. She wakes up. Anuj consoles her. Anupama worries for her kids but Anuj calms Anupama. Anupama asks God to take care.