Anupama Today Episode 30th September 2023 Written Update

We are coming back with new fresh episode of the Anupama show. In this article, we will give you information on Anupama’s 30th September 2023 written update. Currenlty, this show is running with a great TRP. Today’s topic is “Anupama Gets Worried For Samar”. The episode starts with Anupama. She says Samar says whatever without thinking. Samar says to Vanraj I have many quarries regarding you. Samar says to Vanraj you never support my dance but I didn’t notice the reason behind this. He says as you know I’m going to become a father, now I feel that you are one of the best fathers in the world.

Anupama Today Episode 30th September 2023

Samar says If anyone asks me how shall be the parents then I will give the example of Anupama and Vanraj. He says I don’t know if I became a good father or not. Babu Ji says to Samar that if you are a good son, brother, and friend then you shall become a good father also. Samar says to Vanraj Papa everyone says I’m like a mother but I want to become a father like you. Anupama says we all will stay with you, Dimpy, and baby forever. Everyone is eating food happily.

Anuj clicks the photo of Samar and Anupama when they are eating. Everyone is ready for the party. The male of the house taunts the female. Toshu asks why all the females look so gorgeous. Anuj says that all the females are ready too much for the sangeet. Kavya says a party is called a party if it happens outside or inside. Baa says that the fun of the party is at home only, if you are full then you have to order food and water first. Vanraj says the joyful party only happens outside. Samar’s black threads are opened. Anupama asks about the thread.

Kavya says to Anupama that it’s Okay your love and blessings are with him. The housemen arrive at the club. A guy says to his friend that there are no beautiful girls. A guy who is also in the club says someone takes the fixed seat of Sonu. Baa says to everyone that the baby should be born crying. Anupama says yes it is good if the baby is born crying. Sonu is there and asks Anuj to move away from his fixed table. Anuj refuse to move from Sonu’s fixed table. The argument starts between Sonu and Anuj. Sonu and his friends are laughing at Anuj’s family.