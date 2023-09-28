Anupama Today’s 28th September 2023 Written Update: Choti and Samar Altogether

We are coming back with new fresh episode of Anupama. In this article, we are going to give you information on Anupama’s 28th September 2023 written update. Anupama’s show is on the number one TRP. Today’s topic is “Anupama Is Overjoyed With Dimpy’s Pregnancy News”. The episode starts with Barkha. She says everyone wants to become parents. Pakhi looks happy and says Samar you rea going to become a father. Anuj says this is fantastic news. He says we are also waiting for Dimpy’s baby. Choti Anu is happy. Baa says to Dimpy, this is very good news. Anupama takes a look at Dimpy and Samar. Anupama says to Samar now you are going to become a father, the responsibilities are coming to you.

Pakhi says look Adhik how happy everyone is. She says this is a beautiful moment. Kavya says there are many benefits when we live in a joint family. She says no one feels lonely in a joint family. Samar hugs Dimpy and says thank you so much. Samar says why did you not tell me this before. Dimpy says I was not confirmed about pregnancy. Samar says I want a daughter like you Dimpy suddenly Samar’s photo frame falls from the wall onto the ground.

Anupama 28th September 2023 Written Update

Anupama looks at Samar’s photo frame and says I’m so happy today. Anuj is recording Anupama’s moment. Anupama says what are you doing. He says I’m capturing my wife’s happiness. Baa calls Anupama. Baa tells her that Malti Devi is not at home. Anupama gets shocked. Anuj and Anuj arrive at Baa’s house. Anupama gets Guruma’s letter which she left before going. Babu Ji asks Anupama to read the letter. In the letter, Malti Devi thanks Anupama because she introduced her to her son. Malti Devi says your Baa and Babu Ji are too good.

Samar says to Anupama Mummy don’t worry everything will be fine. He says Kanha Ji will help Malti Devi. Anupama hugs Samar. Baa says Samar is the beloved son of Anupama. The next morning, Baa, Babu JI, and Toshu are talking about Ganpati Visarjan. Baa says I want to do something. Babu Ji says this is the first time you think before doing something. Vanraj asks what do you think Baa. Baa says I want to end this partition. Dimpy hugs Baa and says I also want to end this partition. Samar says to Anupama Mummy I want to eat halwa. Anupama hugs Pakhi, Toshu, Choti and Samar altogether