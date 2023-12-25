Anupama Written Update 25th December 2023, Today

Hello friends we are here back with a new episode of Anupama. The viewers are curious about today’s fresh episode of Anupama. The television show Anupama is at the top of the show’s rating list. Today’s article is about Anupama’s 25th December 2023 written update. Today’s topic is “Anupama finds the work”. Today’s episode starts with Anuj. He is in an event where he is checking the arrangements. He checks if the models are ready and asks them to hurry up. He says that this is the 10th event in the last 5 years, and we have to make it bigger.

Anupama Written Update 25th December 2023

The asks DJ to play the song. While the DJ plays the song Tum He Hamarei Manzil. Anuj gets angry and asks to stop this song. A guy tells Anuj that the stopper hasn’t come yet and that the show will be over by the time he comes here. Anuj shouts and says I don’t like this last time changes. He asks to fire the contract. Anupama comes to a restaurant. The employee says you are again coming here. Anupama shows her money and asks if this is enough for water. The employee gives water to Anupama. Anupama asks for food money.

The employee says this money is not enough for food. But the employee gives her food. Anupama eats the food. The owner of the restaurant comes and asks the lady guard why it has not been cleaned yet. He fires an employee who comes 10 minutes late. Anupama introduces her to the owner. The owner says this is a restaurant and the food is provided here, not help. She asks for a job. She says I am asking for help, not begging. He says that I have just fired the cleaning employee from his job, today you will do all his work, then I will decide.

Anupama asks for the washroom. He says you have only 5 minutes for the work. At the event show, the models are walking on the ramp. Anuj also walks on the ramp as a stopper. Choti Anu claps and says my AK is best. Anupama comes to the kitchen and recalls her past. She apologizes to God for entering the kitchen without bathing the first time. Anuj invites the designer to the stage. He also invites his backstage team members. Anupama washes the utensils. The chef says there is dishwater too. Anupama says I know how to use it. She learns to work from the chef.